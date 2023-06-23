New industrial park expected to bring more business at Port of Brownsville

New business is coming to the Port of Brownsville after a Thursday groundbreaking of a 118 acre industrial park.

Brownsville Navigation District Commissioner Sergio Lopez said he’s looking forward to what the new park will bring.

As the owner of Jonick Lopez International — a trucking company that’s based at the port and transports goods from Brownsville to Mexico— Lopez said the industrial park is needed to expand operations.

“We're trying to change the dynamic within the Port of Brownsville,” Lopez aid. “We take a lot of goods, we don't take that many goods back. So we're trying to change that dynamic, and I think this park will help alleviate that."

Brownsville Navigation District Commissioner John Reed said there is a shortage of warehouses in the Valley and state — and the new industrial park will change that.

“People want to be next to Mexico, they want to be next to the border,” Reed said. “They want to be in a port. We provide security, we provide a foreign trade zone."

The industrial park at the Port of Brownsville will be the only industrial park on a deep water channel in the state. The expansion will have enough space for more than 20 businesses to call home.

Around 5,000 employees work at the port, and the new park is expected to increase that number.

The project is expected to be completed in 2024.

