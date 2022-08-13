New locks part of added safety measures at Weslaco ISD

New locks are being installed in classrooms at the Weslaco Independent School District as an added safety measure for the new school year.

It's just one of many increasing security in the wake of the Uvalde school shooting.

Gov. Greg Abbott ordered school districts statewide to make sure their exterior doors function properly.

"We have 476 exterior doors and we do daily sweeps and we are ensuring that they are all operational and ready to go for the start of the school year," said Weslaco ISD Deputy Superintendent Abel Aguilar.

Weslaco ISD is also rolling out a new student tracking system on elementary school buses. Parents will soon be able to track their kids in real-time as they travel to and from campus.

The district has about 3,000 students who ride the bus every day.