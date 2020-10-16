New mural is hot topic in McAllen

A new mural completed on Thursday is already a hot topic in McAllen.

The mural shows migrant children running away from President Donald J. Trump — who is painted near a detention center and the statue of liberty, which is crying — toward Sister Norma Pimentel, the executive director of Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley.

Attorney Alex Martinez, who commissioned the mural, said it depicts what McAllen has experienced during the immigration crisis.

Watch the video for the full story.