New nonprofit aims to help abused children

James Dominguez says he knows firsthand what it's like to grow up in unsafe conditions, and he’s on a mission to create a better life for abused children.

“I did deal with it,” Dominguez said. “Like I said, I'm 67 years old, and I had to let go of the past and work on the future."

Dominguez founded Abused Children of America, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping children who've been neglected.

“They have to learn to survive,” Dominguez said. “I survived, and I feel that all kids can."

Dominguez plans to build 20 transitional living facilities from Brownsville to Laredo.

“The academy will house an average of 300 plus children that have been abused throughout America," Dominguez said.

Veronica Whitacre, the executive director of Court Appointed Special Advocates in Hidalgo County, said they currently have roughly 600 child abuse cases. Abused children in the RGV are currently transferred to facilities in Houston or San Antonio.

“We have lack of housing, we have lack of homes where we can place our children,” Whitacre said.

Watch the video above for the full story.