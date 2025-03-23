New office for Sen. Adam Hinojosa opens in Weslaco

State Senator Adam Hinojosa has a new field office in the Rio Grande Valley.

On Saturday, several mid-valley city leaders attended the red-ribbon cutting for Sen. Hinojosa’s new office, located inside Weslaco City Hall.

Hinojosa said the new office will help him and his team be accessible to his constituents.

“Each senatorial district has almost a million people, so having staff that is very aware of the needs of each region… that’s why we have our district directors and we have a wonderful one here in Hidalgo County,” Hinojosa said.

Hinojosa has three offices in the Rio Grande Valley that are located in Brownsville, Raymondville, and now Weslaco.

They are all open by appointments only. To schedule an appointment in the Weslaco office, call 956-447-1094.