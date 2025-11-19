New ordinance bans celebratory gunfire within Progreso city limits

Progreso residents will now be banned from doing celebratory gunfire within city limits.

"There's been an increase in reports of firearms being discharged here in Progreso with BB guns and different kinds of things,” Progreso Mayor Hugo Gamboa said.

Gamboa added that the concerns are coming from community members.

The new rule goes into effect immediately. Mayor Gamboa said police officers will rely on tips to help them catch violators.

“We do now have more police officers on duty. The neighbors are going to be able to report if somebody sees something, they will be able to call it or report it," Gamboa said.

Anyone caught breaking the rule faces a misdemeanor charge and a $500 fine.

