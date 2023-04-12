New parking meters added to downtown Brownsville
More than 50 new parking meters are up and running around downtown Brownsville.
The new meters accept coins and debit and credit cards, similar to the ones in downtown McAllen.
"You're going to enter your information so when your time is up you'll get a text on your phone. They'll let you know you have 15 minutes, and you can add money through your phone," Brownsville Commissioner for District 2 Jessica Tetreau said. "No more tickets, no more going over."
With the new meters come a fee increase. Parking for one hour will increase from 50 cents to $1.
Brownsville city officials say they will use that money to make improvements to the downtown area.
