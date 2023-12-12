New partnership provides free tablets, internet for Brownsville ISD students

Easing the financial burden of internet access is the goal of a new effort at Brownsville Independent School District to provide free internet and tablets to students.

Brownsville ISD partnered with the RGV Philanthropic Foundation and the public wireless company's educational technology program to bridge the digital divide.

"We're the boots on the ground. We're trying to make sure that the people that qualify and need this service in our region, receive it," RGV Philanthropic Foundation Executive Director Dr. Diane Milliken Garza said.

The tablet comes with a sim card that provides 24-7 LTE broadband internet and a free repair program.

"The family or the student gets to keep the device every year. The device is updated to bigger and better," Garza said.

The program is not only open to BISD students. Veterans or families with low-income can also apply for a free tablet with internet.

"I hope that it moves our community, the people of our region closer to where everyone else is with the availability of what's happening around the world," Garza said.

