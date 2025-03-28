New Pharr police program providing mental health relief to veterans thanks to therapy dog

A new program with the Pharr Police Department is providing a mental health resource for veterans.

The Mental Paws Program provides therapy sessions to veterans, with their program’s mascot Ammo the therapy dog providing comfort.

The program was started after a report by the Department of Veterans Affairs showed that around 17 veterans commit suicide a day. It's a staggering number that the Pharr Police Department wants to help change.

This topic hits close to home for Pharr police officer Fred Ortiz, who is also a veteran.

“Being able to help other veterans like they have helped me in the past... it's something very special,” Ortiz said. “It's something that we as veterans hold near and dear to our hearts because coming back to society is a difficult transition."

This mental health resource is open to veterans across the Rio Grande Valley, not just Pharr residents.

Ammo and his handler have been a part of a few community events so far, but say they are just getting started.

The Pharr Police Department hopes this program will help save more lives right here at home.

Watch the video above for the full story.