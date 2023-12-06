New poll shows top concerns of Hispanic voters in Texas

A new poll found that Hispanic voters in Texas are growing more concerned about inflation and the rising cost of living, according to the nonprofit organizations UnidosUS and Mi Familia Vota.

Twenty-five percent of participants in the poll were from the Rio Grande Valley.

The poll showed other top concerns for Hispanic voters in Texas include healthcare and gun violence.

“It’s important we take a poll about what is going on in our community,” UnidosUS Texas state director Eric Holguin said. “We want to do a series of polls because we know our political landscape is continuously evolving.”

The groups advocate for Hispanic rights. Two more polls are planned for 2024.