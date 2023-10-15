New program aims to mentor at-risk Brownsville ISD high school students

A partnership between Brownsville ISD and federal law enforcement will make sure at-risk students stay on the right track.

The Rewarding, Education, Attitude and Leadership Mission Program — also known as the REAL Mission Program — launches on Monday, Oct. 16.

Jose Mancias — a freshman with the school district — said he’s hopeful the mentorship he will receive will help him through challenges he's currently facing.

“I want to become a better guy than I am right now, I want to prove people wrong,” Mancias said.

At risk students between the ages of 13 and 18 are chosen by the district to participate in the program, which involves presentations on drug abuse prevention and gangs.

U.S. Border Patrol agent Joey Garcia will be leading the program.

“It's really important to us that we give these kids the same opportunities that we had so that they can aspire to dream to achieve those goals that they have, and give them that hand because sometimes, maybe they don't have that mentorship in their homes,” Garcia said. “So we want to be able to provide that for them."

The after school program lasts six weeks.

