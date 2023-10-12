New program aims to provide support for kids released from Hidalgo County juvenile detention center

A new partnership aims to help kids released from the Hidalgo County juvenile detention center stay out of trouble.

The county announced the start of a six-month youth reentry program in collaboration with the Southwest Keys Program non-profit.

The program will include counseling sessions on subjects that include anger management, mental health and substance abuse.

Hidalgo County's chief juvenile probation officer MaryAnne Denner says the goal is to give kids a positive outlook after their release.

“You don't want the juvenile to just be released and just thrown back out into the community with no help, no resources, no nothing,” Denner said.

The program is for those between the ages of 10 and 18.