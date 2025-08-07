New program would have security footage provided to Alton police

A new program would allow the Alton Police Department to have access to security footage provided by residents and businesses in the city.

The Citizen Camera Program allows members of the public to register their security cameras with police so they can have quicker access to potential video evidence, according to a news release.

Under the program, police would not have live access to the cameras.

“They're only letting us know they have cameras so we can go back to them, and we can contact them through email, telephone number, and we get access to that footage,” Victoria Rojas with the Alton Police Department said.

Those wanting to register can do so online.