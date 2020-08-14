New RGV Sector Chief Patrol Agent Selected
WESLACO – The busiest sector of the U.S.-Mexico border has a new chief.
Rodolfo Karisch has been selected to be the Rio Grande Valley Sector Chief Patrol Agent.
He will take command to secure the 277 miles of river.
He previously worked as the chief patrol agent in Tuscon and Del Rio sector and has more than 35 years of experience in law enforcement.
He says he looks forward to continuing the mission of securing the border.
