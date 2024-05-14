New sentencing date set for son of Starr County sheriff convicted on federal drug charges

The son of the Starr County sheriff will have to wait a little longer to find out how long he'll spend behind bars.

Rene Fuentes Jr. pleaded guilty to federal drug charges against him in July 2023. He was accused of trying to distribute cocaine.

Fuentes was scheduled to be sentenced on Tuesday, but the sentencing date has been rescheduled for July 16.