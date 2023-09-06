New state law allows people to walk on road if sidewalk is unavailable

A new state law is now in effect that will keep people from getting in trouble if they're walking on the street.

Texas House Bill 12-77 now allows people to walk on the roads if the sidewalks are blocked or obstructed by storm debris.

Texas Department of Transportation Pharr District Spokesperson Ray Pedraza said people have always been encouraged to walk on the left side of the road facing traffic if there was no sidewalk.

The change in law comes after an 18-year-old was charged for walking on the street during the 2021 winter storm in Plano.

"Some other tips would be to cross the street only at intersections and crosswalks. And of course, always obey all traffic signs and signals, especially at crosswalks when it tells you and when it's your turn to walk," Pedraza said.

With schools now in session, Pedraza wants to remind drivers to stop and give the right of way to pedestrians and for drivers to be cautious when passing stopped buses or other cars.

Pedraza says another tip for both drivers and people walking is to put your phone away and always keep eyes on the road.