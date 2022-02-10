New subdivision in Harlingen raises flooding concerns among some residents

A new subdivision in the works in Harlingen is causing some concern for some residents in the surrounding neighborhood.

Palm Valley Heights subdivision resident Wandy Velasquez says she's worried the new subdivision off Wilson Road will make their current flooding situation even worse.

Still, Harlingen officials say the people living in the surrounding areas shouldn't be concerned, adding that the new subdivision will fully comply with city ordinances and the subdivision guide.

Watch the video above for the full story.