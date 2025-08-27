New surveys will collect input from UTRGV students with disabilities

UTRGV is finding new ways to improve the college experience for students with disabilities.

This is the first year students will get the opportunity to fill out surveys on their progress and needs. It’s a new way for UTRGV to help students with disabilities through the university’s Student Accessibility Service program.

Students with disabilities will get the surveys throughout the year.

“We wanted to make sure we implement that check-in at the beginning, at the midterm, and at the end,” UTRGV graduate assistance mentor Jarlin Chavez said.

Chavez said the surveys will help the university figure out the type of help a student needs.

“These surveys are just checking on where they stand in their college skills, so they're going to rate their time management skills, the organizational skills,” Chavez said.

This survey has questions ranking the student's social and communication skills. It also asks if they need help navigating campus grounds or taking notes.

Students have to be enrolled in UTRGV's SAM program in order to take part in the surveys.

