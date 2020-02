New tele-medicine set up available in Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE – A different kind of medical house call using a ‘tele-medicine set up’ is now available in Cameron County.

With the help of a computer and a webcam, patients can speak directly to physicians at the Houston Medical Center.

The tool will be available for free to low income residents – no insurance required.

People who wish to make an appointment can call 956-542-2488.

