New transportation program provides rides to medical appointments for veterans

Veterans in the Rio Grande Valley who need transportation to and from medical appointments can now get a ride.

The Veterans Affair Valley Coastal Bend Health Care System announced the creation of VA Uber Health Connect.

The ride-share service ensures veterans have reliable transportation for their health care needs, according to a news release.

The pilot program of the service provided more than 30,000 Uber rides for veterans from January 2022 through March 2023, the release stated.

This program is now available to eligible Veterans in the Rio Grande Valley and Coastal Bend area.

According to the American Hospital Association, 3.6 million people in the United States do not obtain medical care due to transportation challenges.

“Children, older adults, and Veterans are especially vulnerable to transportation barriers due to social isolation, underlying medical conditions, and a greater need for frequent clinician visits,” the release stated.

Veterans interested in learning more about the program are asked to contact Stephenie Ochoa at 956-856-5913 or stephenie.ochoa@va.gov.