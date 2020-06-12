New trial request denied for Valley doctor convicted of misdiagnosing patients for profit

A request for a new trial for Dr. Zamora Quezada was denied.

Judge Ricardo Hinojosa held a motion hearing Wednesday afternoon. Attorneys for the doctor filed a request for a new trial. They told the judge they felt the government’s evidence failed to show malintent.

In the attorneys’ opinion, experts who were brought in to testify had not looked at all the specific files and only offered a difference in medical opinion.

Judge Hinojosa denied the request and said he believed the jury had sufficient evidence. The only thing the judge disagreed with was the amount claimed the doctor’s office overbilled. He said he was surprised to learn the government claimed it was a $350 million fraud.

Zamora Quezada is still pending his sentence hearing. No new date was set.