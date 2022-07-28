New truck to help Food Bank RGV to meet the needs of families

With more families turning to food banks for help as the price of groceries increase, the Food Bank RGV added a new truck to its 13 refrigerated truck fleet.

H-E-B and Molina Healthcare announced the $200,000 donation for the purchase of this refrigerated truck Tuesday to meet the needs of others during what’s considered an unpredictable economic time for families everywhere.

“This truck is going to make a huge impact on the work that we do,” Food Bank RGV CEO Libby Salinas said. “…The gas prices are outrageous, even grocery prices, people can't afford it - they can only afford so much and that’s where the food bank comes in.”

The food bank distributes meals to more than 76,000 people weekly on average - but this summer that number has gone up to 91,000 people a week.

The Food Bank RGV plans to use their newest truck to distribute thousands of pounds of food throughout the Valley - no matter how expensive groceries become.

