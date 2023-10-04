New voting machines in Cameron County will assist people with disabilities

Election Day is just over a month away, and Cameron County acquired new voting machines that officials say are supposed to be easier for people with disabilities.

Cameron County Elections Administrator Remi Garza said the new machines cost about $1.2 million.

The new machines are an upgrade from the 15-year-old machines the county has been using in the past.

Garza says Cameron County commissioners approved the purchase back in August, and the main goal is to have more accessible voting machines at the county polling locations.

"We're going to have them at all our polling locations. One for every Early Voting location and one for every Election Day location, so that they're available for people who might need assistance in working their way through the ballot," Garza said.

Voters will check in with a poll worker, get a ballot with a barcode and then that ballot will go into the express-vote machine and finally, voters can make their choice.

Voters will also have the option to change the display color, font size and use headphones to accommodate those with disabilities.

Once voters are done making their selections, a completed ballot will print.

Garza says paper ballots will still be an option for those that want to do things the old-fashioned way.