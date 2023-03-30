New warning signs for migrants placed along the Rio Grande

New metal warning signs warning migrants of the dangers of crossing the Rio Grande are going up along the river.

The first few are going up near the Falcon Dam reservoir.

The plan is to dot the riverbank with these signs all the way to the Gulf of Mexico.

The latest data from the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol's website show the RGV sector as the deadliest place for people crossing the border illegally, with 130 known deaths in fiscal year 2021.

Heat exposure was the top cause of death overall for the entire southwest border, but CBP also reported 78 water-related deaths that year.

"Border patrol has been trying to mitigate the deaths and suffering in the border," Border Patrol agent Alex Jara said. "They've had several rescues, but there's also been several deaths, and that's what we're trying to mitigate with these placards."

Migrants in need of rescue can use a code on display in the sign when calling 911 to help guide first responders to their locations.