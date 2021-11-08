New wave of truck drivers emerging amid supply chain shortages

More than 80,000 truckers are needed to fix a nationwide supply chain backlog, and some of that workforce could be coming from the Valley.

Commercial driver's license (CDL) instructors say they've seen more people enrolling in trucking schools looking to make a new living.

According to the American Trucking Association, the industry is short tens of thousands of drivers.

Reports show that in less than 10 years, one million new drivers will be needed to replace retired drivers or those that otherwise leave the business.

But right now, a new wave of truck drivers is emerging. Student enrollment and CDL training programs around the Valley are booming.

"It's doubled in the last few months," Owner and Instructor at Wise CDL Training Robert Wise said. "we've been getting a lot of people from other professions as far as nurses and a few teachers have come in."

