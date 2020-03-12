New website to help increase industrial growth in Harlingen

HARLINGEN – Harlingen is launching a new website in an effort to increase industrial growth.

The website Mas Harlingen was designed to provide resources to business owners in Mexico, bringing their business to the Rio Grande Valley.

CEO Raudel Garza says relationships with Mexico keep the local economy going and increase job opportunities in the Valley.

Garza adds with more warehouses coming, the launch of the website is just a support system.

