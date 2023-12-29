New Year’s Eve events across the Valley
Looking for fun events to ring in the New Year?
Channel 5 News has a roundup of the events happening across the Rio Grande Valley.
The list will be regularly updated as more events come in.
CAMERON COUNTY
City of South Padre Island
New Year's Eve fireworks show
Sunday, Dec. 31 on the Bayside
9:15 p.m.
Fireworks will launch over the bay in South Padre Island's vibrant entertainment district.
New Year's Masquerade at The Art Lounge
Sunday, Dec. 31 at 8 p.m.
Tickets available online
Ring in the New Year in style with live music, holiday raffle, art auction, and more. All proceeds of this event go to support Fishing's Future.
HIDALGO COUNTY
CITY OF EDINBURG
End of the Year Bash
Saturday, Dec. 30
Edinburg Activity Center, located at 123 E. Palm Dr.
8 p.m. - midnight
Free admission
It's the biggest pre-New Year's party in town. Get ready to dance the night away with Chente Barrera and friends!
City of Pharr
New Year's Ball Drop 2024
Pharr Downtown Park
Sunday, Dec. 31
8:30 p.m. - midnight
Free admission
The city of Pharr will feature the only ball drop in the region.
The event will feature food vendors, free party favors, a drone light show and live music from The Spazmatics, and a fireworks show!
More News
News Video
-
Pharr food truck vendors participating in New Year's ball drop
-
TxDOT prepping for Saturday opening of Harlingen to Edinburg connector
-
Brownsville humanitarian organization feeding asylum seekers traveling in migrant buses
-
Consumer Reports: Celebrate the New Year with nonalcoholic sparkling wine
-
2 men killed in McAllen crash