New Year’s Eve events across the Valley

Looking for fun events to ring in the New Year?

Channel 5 News has a roundup of the events happening across the Rio Grande Valley.

The list will be regularly updated as more events come in.

CAMERON COUNTY

City of South Padre Island

New Year's Eve fireworks show

Sunday, Dec. 31 on the Bayside

9:15 p.m.

Fireworks will launch over the bay in South Padre Island's vibrant entertainment district.

New Year's Masquerade at The Art Lounge

Sunday, Dec. 31 at 8 p.m.

Tickets available online

Ring in the New Year in style with live music, holiday raffle, art auction, and more. All proceeds of this event go to support Fishing's Future.

HIDALGO COUNTY

CITY OF EDINBURG

End of the Year Bash

Saturday, Dec. 30

Edinburg Activity Center, located at 123 E. Palm Dr.

8 p.m. - midnight

Free admission

It's the biggest pre-New Year's party in town. Get ready to dance the night away with Chente Barrera and friends!

City of Pharr

New Year's Ball Drop 2024

Pharr Downtown Park

Sunday, Dec. 31

8:30 p.m. - midnight

Free admission

The city of Pharr will feature the only ball drop in the region.

The event will feature food vendors, free party favors, a drone light show and live music from The Spazmatics, and a fireworks show!