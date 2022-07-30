New York State Police: Homicide suspect last seen boarding bus to Brownsville

Larry M. Hicks Jr. Photo credit: New York State Police

A 47-year-old man wanted for murder in New York was last seen board a bus to Brownsville, New York State Police said.

Larry M. Hicks Jr. is wanted for murder in connection with the death of Monique R. Yanulavich that occurred on July 14 in the town of Plattsburgh, NY, police said in a news release.

Yanulavich was found deceased inside a vehicle on a parking lot off Plaza Boulevard in the town of Plattsburgh.

State police determined he fled New York State following the murder and was seen boarding a bus to Brownsville from Corpus Christi on July 21.

Hicks is white male, 6’7” in height, weighs 300 pounds and has black and gray hair and blue eyes.

Those have spotted Hicks or has any information on his whereabouts are urged to contact the New York State Police at 1-800-4483-847 or crimetip@troopers.ny.gov.