Newly approved school calendar adds fall break for Harlingen CISD students and staff

Students and staff with the Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District will enjoy an extra week off from school in October as part of the district’s newly adopted calendar for the next school year.

Harlingen CISD students and staff members voted on the 2023-2024 calendar.

“It's really a mental break for our students,” Harlingen CISD assistant Superintendent Veronica Kortan said. “The further we got into our discussions and data review, we realized that's probably a wonderful practice for us to jump into."

Harlingen CISD parent Joni Jager Reed says she's lucky she is a business owner so she doesn't have a set schedule, but she didn't always have that luxury; and neither do many parents.

“So many things come into play when you have to keep your kids home. You need extra food, a lot of food, and it is extremely expensive to get your kids in daycare right now,” Reed said. “If you give us a fall break, deduct some cash out of our budget because we just cannot afford it.”

Harlingen CISD made room for their new fall break by getting rid of their innovation days that were spread out throughout the year.

