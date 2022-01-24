x

Night at the Net: October 2nd

Tuesday, October 02 2018

ELSA - The second half of district volleyball season is on for Edcouch-Elsa.  After running the table in the first six games, the Jackets were looking for more on Tuesday in a featured "Night at the Net" contest with Lopez.  CHANNEL 5's Joel Villanueva has the highlights.

