Night at the Net: October 2nd
ELSA - The second half of district volleyball season is on for Edcouch-Elsa. After running the table in the first six games, the Jackets were looking for more on Tuesday in a featured "Night at the Net" contest with Lopez. CHANNEL 5's Joel Villanueva has the highlights.
More News
News Video
-
Photographer's Perspective: Using the art of photography to tell the story
-
Property taxes due on Jan. 31
-
Harlingen woman concerned about new apprenticeship program allowing teens to drive 18-wheelers
-
Sheriff: Man found dead with gunshot wounds in rural San Juan
-
Deputies investigating body found in rural San Juan