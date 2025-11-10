No charges will be pursued in alleged Edinburg assault involving machete, city spokesperson says
No charges will be pursued in an alleged assault case involving a boyfriend threatening to kill his girlfriend with a machete in Edinburg, a city spokesperson said.
The spokesperson said after a complete investigation, police found no grounds to pursue charges in the matter.
The alleged assault occurred on Sunday near the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.
A woman told police she was assaulted by her boyfriend near the 700 block of West Schunior Street. She alleged he brandished a machete and threatened to kill her before fleeing the area.
Edinburg police searched the area but did not locate the suspect and no arrests were made.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
