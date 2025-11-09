Edinburg police search for suspect who allegedly threatened girlfriend with machete

The Edinburg Police Department is investigating an assault after a woman reported her boyfriend brandished a machete and threatened to kill her.

Edinburg police responded to the 800 block of West University Drive around 12:20 a.m. Sunday. The incident prompted a temporary lockdown at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, which has since been lifted, according to a news release.

The news release said a female victim reported being assaulted by her boyfriend near the 700 block of West Schunior Street.

The victim said the suspect attacked her as she was walking south on North 4th Avenue, according to the news release. She said the suspect allegedly brandished a machete and threatened to kill her before fleeing north on 4th Avenue.

Edinburg police searched the area and locations around the suspect's home, but were unable to locate him, according to the news release.

The UTRGV Police Department were notified of the incident. No arrests have been made.