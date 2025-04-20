No injuries reported after fire breaks out at South Padre Island Coast Guard station

No injuries were reported Sunday after a fire broke out at the U.S. Coast Guard Station in South Padre Island, according to Petty Officer 2nd Class Alejandro Rivera, a spokesperson for the U.S. Coast Guard.

Multiple agencies provided mutual aid to battle the fire that was reported Sunday at around 11:30 a.m. at 1 Wallace L Reed Rd.

James Farris, a spokesperson for the U.S. Coast Guard, said the fire started after a generator caught on fire.

"This morning, a fire occurred in their waterside building," Rivera said in a statement. "Thanks to the swift action of local fire departments, the damage was confined to a portion of the facility, and thankfully, no one was injured. They remain prepared to respond to any urgent Search and Rescue or Maritime Law Enforcement needs in the area."

This is a developing story, check back for updates.