No injuries reported after fire breaks out at South Padre Island Coast Guard station
No injuries were reported Sunday after a fire broke out at the U.S. Coast Guard Station in South Padre Island, according to Petty Officer 2nd Class Alejandro Rivera, a spokesperson for the U.S. Coast Guard.
Multiple agencies provided mutual aid to battle the fire that was reported Sunday at around 11:30 a.m. at 1 Wallace L Reed Rd.
James Farris, a spokesperson for the U.S. Coast Guard, said the fire started after a generator caught on fire.
"This morning, a fire occurred in their waterside building," Rivera said in a statement. "Thanks to the swift action of local fire departments, the damage was confined to a portion of the facility, and thankfully, no one was injured. They remain prepared to respond to any urgent Search and Rescue or Maritime Law Enforcement needs in the area."
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
More News
News Video
-
Sheriff's office investigating theft at Hidalgo County Drainage District #1
-
No injuries reported after fire breaks out at South Padre Island Coast...
-
Tractor-trailer driver arrested following fatal crash in San Benito
-
Hundreds protest Trump's policies in McAllen
-
Alamo home deemed 'unlivable' following storage shed fire
Sports Video
-
UTRGV football adds Langston to 2025 schedule
-
UTRGV Volleyball Unveils 2025 Conference Schedule
-
UTRGV football draws crowd over 3,500 for spring game in Brownsville
-
UTRGV spring football game highlights & postgame coverage
-
UTRGV associate athletic director of communications discusses Vaqueros' inaugural spring football game