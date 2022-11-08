No injuries reported after vehicle crashes into La Feria ISD school bus in Harlingen

No injuries were reported after a vehicle crashed into a La Feria ISD school bus in Harlingen Monday afternoon.

The incident happened on the corner of Bass Boulevard and Ivory Circle.

School officials say the driver of the vehicle looked down and didn't see the school bus in front of her, which was stopped to make a left into the neighborhood.

All of the students and the driver are reportedly ok.

Some parents were able to pick up their kids. Other students were taken home on another bus.