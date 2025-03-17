No injuries reported following fire near Pharr junkyard
No injuries were reported Monday as fire crews put out a grass fire near a junkyard, according to Pharr Assistant Fire Chief Albert Gonzalez.
The fire was reported at around 4:30 p.m. Monday on Jackson Road south of the expressway near Aqua Planet Water Park.
According to Gonzalez, 10 to 12 vehicles in the junkyard were involved in the fire.
The fire has since contained and should not spread any further, Gonzalez said.
