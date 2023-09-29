No injuries reported in Weslaco house fire

A Thursday fire at a Weslaco home was contained by multiple crews.

Weslaco and Pharr firefighters responded to the fire on the 3400 block of Palmetto Drive.

According to Pharr city spokeswoman Yuri Gonzalez, no one was home when the fire started, and the fire was contained as of Thursday night.

The cause of the fire is unclear, officials added.