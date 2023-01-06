Non-profit hosting fitness challenge to empower Texans

A non-profit is looking to help those in need of keeping up with their new year's resolution of getting in shape.

The group It's Time Texas is empowering Texans to lead healthier lives through their annual free community fitness challenge.

The eight-weeklong challenge features an app that gives participants access to fitness classes, healthy recipes and more.

It's Time Texas has said that over the past 11 years, nearly 40,000 people in the Rio Grande Valley have participated in this community challenge.

"At It's Time Texas, we believe that where you live it shouldn't determine how long you live," It's time Texas CEO Jaimie Williams said "And unfortunately that's not the reality across Texas, specifically in the Rio Grande Valley where we know many of the health outcomes are poorer than the rest of the state."

The community challenge officially kicks off on Monday, January 9.

To download the app, go to ITTcommunitychallenge.com.