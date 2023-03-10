Non-profit organization creating recreation center in Monte Alto

A new recreation center is being built in Monte Alto to provide the community with resources that aren’t currently available to them.

The center is nearly 50% complete and would act as a shelter, as well as the site of several after school programs.

“Since we're not a city, we're a rural area, and we have very limited resources,” Connie Villanueva said. “The large majority of our community live below the poverty level.”

Villanueva is the director and co-founder of the Monte Alto Recreation Center Resources, which operates a food drive in town.

MARC Resources is also raising money to build the center.

“We are looking to do adult classes — recreational and educational,” Villanueva said. “We’re looking to get a computer lab for students who don't have internet, which is very common in our rural area.”

For more information on the project, contact MARC Resources at 956-330-3835.

Watch the video above for the full story.