Non-profit organization hosting inclusive career fair in McAllen

Finding a job can be difficult for anyone, but for people on the autism spectrum, the path to employment can be even more challenging.

According to The National Institute of Mental Health, autism spectrum disorder is a neurological and developmental disorder that affects how people interact with others, communicate, learn, and behave. It's estimated that one in thirty-six children in the United States is living with autism spectrum disorder.

The Disability Chamber of Commerce Rio Grande Valley is on a mission to help people on the spectrum, and with other disabilities, find employment. The non-profit was founded in 2019 by three moms with sons on the autism spectrum. One of those moms is Evelyn Cano, the executive director of The Disability Chamber of Commerce Rio Grande Valley.

"Our main goal is to provide a platform where the disability community meets the business community," said Cano. "As mothers to now teens and adults with autism, we saw a need that wasn't being met in our community. As they started to age out of the school system, there wasn't anything for them in the future."

Determined to create change, they established the fourth cross-disability chamber of commerce in the United States.

"We want people with disabilities in the Rio Grande Valley to reach their maximum potential, and to be productive citizens of their communities," said Cano.

One of the ways they're looking to accomplish that is through their inclusive career fair, RGV H.I.R.E.S.

"From the moment you register to the moment you show up, we're thinking of everything from a to z," said Cano. "One of the things is, for example, if you need a sided guide we will provide that, that day. If you need a sensory quiet space to relax during the interview process, we have that."

The name H.I.R.E.S stands for Hiring Individuals to Reach Exponential Success; a message that highlights the value that individuals with disabilities bring to the workforce.

"At the end of the day it's about providing that opportunity to highly qualified candidates, so all we're doing is providing an opportunity, a connection," said Cano. "We want you as a business owner [to] hire the most highly qualified candidate that meets the needs of that job."

Aside from job fairs, the chamber also offers scholarships and assistive technology, such as laptops, to help individuals with autism and other disabilities overcome employment barriers. The nonprofit also partners with other local agencies to help people develop job-readiness skills. One of those agencies is workforce solutions.

"A lot of them might be skills such as time management, being on time to certain things, how to work in a team, how to communicate effectively," said Julio Salinas, communication specialist at Workforce Solutions.

Workforce Solutions has six offices across the Rio Grande Valley, and their services are free.

"All of our centers are equipped with ADA, which is accessible technology, whether you need big font on the screen, a higher desk, bigger mouse and keyboard," said Salinas.

The agency can help with resumes, interview prep, and they offer different workshops and several disability employment services. That includes their Student Hire-ability Navigators, which work with students with special needs at different school districts.

"They go out there and make those connections with those programs, and they make sure that the kids know about our services and also help them partner with employers looking for their skill sets," said Salinas.

Both Workforce Solutions and The Disability Chamber of Commerce RGV also hold employer trainings, all with the goal of promoting equitable access to employment opportunities for all people.

"We have a lot of brilliant individuals with disabilities that are looking for that opportunity to connect with the business community, so we encourage the business community to be open," Cano said. "We encourage our cross disability community whether you have autism or not to not be afraid, do the interviews, come out, apply for the jobs. You do have the ability to be successful, it's all within you."

This year's RGV H.I.R.ES inclusive career fair will be May 7, at Embassy Suites by Hilton in McAllen. The event is completely free. Over 40 disability friendly employers are expected to be there.

To register and to learn more, click here.

Watch the video above for the full story.