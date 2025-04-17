Non-profit partners up with Hidalgo County law enforcement to raise awareness on autism

Law enforcement agencies across Hidalgo County received training on Wednesday on how to handle situations involving people on the spectrum.

The training was hosted by Team Mario. This training, for many, can be a decider for people on the spectrum walking away from an emergency situation with their life.

A training that Team Mario says is essential for all law enforcement officers. Over 90 participants filled the seats at the training facility for the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office.

Law enforcement from different agencies across the county listened and heard from the program director of Team Mario.

Team Mario is a non-profit that focuses on providing enrichment and resources to those who are diagnosed with autism and their families.

From watching informative videos to people who live with autism themselves and going through situational trainings, to going over the important ways to approach calls involving people on the spectrum.

Team Mario member Lisa Beccera-Walker says it's these trainings that can make a big difference during emergency situations.

"A lot of our families have encountered law enforcement, and it may not have been the most positive experience. In addition to that, an autistic individual is seven times more likely to encounter law enforcement. That is a big statistic that we try to bring more understanding when it comes to those who are autistic," Walker said.

During the two-hour training, there were new techniques taught that even members of Pharr's Mental Health Squad learned about for the first time.

"So we have been at it for about five years with our mental health unit and our police department. With that being said, we didn't come in here thinking that we knew everything. We sat for the two hours and learned. What's important is the role playing and activities that are provided," Pharr PD Mental Health Officer Nicolas Zepeda said.

According to a recent CDC report, about one in 33 people have some degree of autism. That's why officials say it's important to know the signs and how to interact as a society.

Team Mario runs these trainings purely on fundraising and community donations. For more information, click here.