Nonprofit aimed to help locals living with disabilities pushes for census participation

Census results help determine how much federal funding the Rio Grande Valley will receive. A nonprofit aimed at helping people with disabilities relies almost entirely on money from the government.

People with disabilities in the Valley face unique disadvantages, such as transportation.

According to Lidia Fonseca, program director at Valley Association for Independent Living (VAIL), the key to getting their program more funding is simply by filling out the 2020 Census.

VAIL also accepts donation of old medical equipment, such as walkers and wheelchairs. Contact the organization at info@vailrgv.com.

Click here to fill out the 2020 Census.

