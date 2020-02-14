Nonprofit seeks prom wear donations for Valley teenagers with special needs

MCALLEN – That time of year is around the corner. Many teenagers will be looking for the perfect dress or tuxedo, but, for some, getting ready for the prom isn’t easy and comes at a cost.

However, for a special group, prom is completely free.

Capable Kids puts on a prom for more than 300 teenagers with special needs every year and it needs the public’s help.

The nonprofit’s executive director, Sofia Pena, says it’s all about making dream come true.

Pena says they’re in need of at least 50 more dresses by Feb. 17, in sizes 10 and up. The organization is also looking for tuxedos.

For more information on how to donate formal wear to Capable Kids, call 956-277-1776 or visit their website here. People can also drop off the clothes at 1223 East Hackberry Avenue from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Friday.

