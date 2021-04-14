Nonstop flights from Harlingen to Monterrey begin next month

Photo Credit: Viva Aerobus

Nonstop flights between Harlingen and Monterrey, Mexico will be offered twice a week starting next month at Harlingen’s Valley International Airport.

Viva Aerobus – Mexico’s ultra-low cost airline – and Valley International Airport announced Wednesday that it will offer the only nonstop service between Harlingen and Monterrey, Mexico starting on May 6.

Flights will be operated on a fleet of Airbus A320 aircraft, the youngest fleet in Mexico and the second youngest fleet in north America, according to a news release from Viva Aerobus.

Tickets are on sale with one-way fares from Harlingen to Monterrey starting at $79, including taxes.

Passengers can purchase their tickets at the official Viva Aerobus website, the Viva App or by dialing the Viva Aerobus Call Center at +1-866-359-8482.