Normal holiday season ahead for vaccinated families, experts say

Nearly 300 new infections of COVID-19 were reported this week in both Hidalgo and Cameron County, and with Thanksgiving only two weeks away, Valley families are figuring out whether or not celebrating comes with the same risk as last year.

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows close to 67% of Texans over 5-years-old have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. In the Valley, experts say the rates of those vaccinated are higher, at an average of 82% in the same age range.

"Most families can look forward to a normal holiday season," Cameron County Health Authority Dr. James Castillo said. "But for a lot of families, they include a lot of people who have immune suppression— who are particularly vulnerable still to COVID even if they've been fully vaccinated. They're at risk for more severe breakthrough infections that do result in hospitalizations or deaths."

Castillo says gathering amongst fully vaccinated adults shouldn't pose a high risk of infection in children who haven't gotten vaccinated against the coronavirus or are still too young to qualify for the shot.

Castillo says the vaccinated adults offer kids a bubble of protection.

Health experts continue to encourage everyone to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and strongly advocate for anyone whos immunosuppressed to get the booster shot for extra protection.

Watch the video above for the full story.