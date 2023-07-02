North Alamo Water Supply lifts boil water notice

The North Alamo Water Supply has officially lifted their boil water notice for its customers in the PSJA and Donna area.

The notice was first put into effect last week on June 28 because of a mechanical issue. The mechanical issue also caused low water pressure and outages.

Agua SUD has also had a boil water notice in place since June 26 for customers in the Peñitas area. No word yet if the notice has been lifted or will be lifted soon, but the notice is still up on their website.