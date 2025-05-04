x

Noticias RGV announces expanded newscasts

As our Spanish sister station continues to grow, so do its newscasts.

Starting on Monday, May 5, Noticias RGV’s morning show Buenos Dias Valle will air from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Noticias RGV’s evening newscast will also expand from half an hour to one hour and air from 5 p.m. - 6 p.m. on weekdays.

Noticias RGV can be seen on Somos el Valle, digital channel 5.2, cable 1240. 

