Number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 drops in the Valley, businesses may increase occupancy

The state of Texas no longer considers the Rio Grande Valley a coronavirus hotspot, which will allow certain businesses to increase occupancy to 75%.

Texas Health and Human Services Commissioner John Hellerstedt informed Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez about the change on Tuesday.

The Valley, Victoria and Laredo were designated coronavirus hotspots because their COVID-19 patient caseload exceeded 15% of local hospital capacity during a seven-day period. After the Valley caseload dropped below 15%, the Valley was removed from the list.

“This demonstrates that the people of Hidalgo County are making positive strides in combating this virus, and that’s welcome news,” Cortez said in a news release.

Watch the video for the full story.