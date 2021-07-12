Off-duty Army National Guard soldier killed in McAllen crash

Photo courtesy of the Louisiana National Guard

An off-duty soldier with the Louisiana Army National Guard was killed after being struck by two vehicles early Saturday morning in McAllen.

The crash happened at around 3:30 a.m. on the 2700 block of W. Frontage Road off Expressway 83, according to the McAllen Police Department.

A spokesperson with the U.S. Army North confirmed 25 year-old Bernard Walter Creque III was deployed to the southern U.S. border with Mexico on a Defense Department-approved mission to help Customs and Border Protection with monitoring and transportation.

The auto-pedestrian crash is still under investigation by the McAllen Police Department.

Police are looking for the drivers of the two cars, and are asking the public to provide more information anonymously by calling McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.

Spc. Creque joined the Louisiana Army National Guard in October 2012 and earned a military occupational specialty in human resources, according to a news release. Creque is survived by his mother and father.

According to the U.S. Army North's official website, their main responsibilities include providing defense support for civil authorities and security cooperation efforts with Canadian and Mexican armed forces.