Off-duty Edinburg police officer arrested for suspected DWI, unlawful carry in McAllen
The Edinburg Police Department was notified about the arrest of one of their off-duty officers early Monday morning.
According to a spokesperson with the Edinburg Police Department, officer Randy De La Cruz was arrested by the McAllen Police Department for suspicion of driving while intoxicated and unlawful carrying of a weapon.
The spokesperson said De La Cruz is a four-year veteran with Edinburg police and was assigned to the Patrol Division.
De La Cruz was arraigned and issued a $4,000 bond. He was also placed on administrative leave without pay pending an internal investigation, according to the spokesperson.
