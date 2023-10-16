Off-duty Edinburg police officer arrested for suspected DWI, unlawful carry in McAllen

The Edinburg Police Department was notified about the arrest of one of their off-duty officers early Monday morning.

According to a spokesperson with the Edinburg Police Department, officer Randy De La Cruz was arrested by the McAllen Police Department for suspicion of driving while intoxicated and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

The spokesperson said De La Cruz is a four-year veteran with Edinburg police and was assigned to the Patrol Division.

De La Cruz was arraigned and issued a $4,000 bond. He was also placed on administrative leave without pay pending an internal investigation, according to the spokesperson.