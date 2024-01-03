x

Off-duty McAllen police officer arrested for domestic disturbance

An off-duty McAllen police officer was arrested by the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office during a domestic disturbance on Wednesday morning.

The officer was identified as Manuel D. Puente, a two-year officer with the McAllen Police Department.

McAllen police said Puente is facing charges of assault and has immediately resigned from the police department.

